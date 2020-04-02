Salina, KS

Ellsworth Woman Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerApril 2, 2020

An Ellsworth woman was killed in s single-vehicle rollover crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 63-year-old Janice Perkins was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee headed north on a rural road. For an unknown reason she went off the road. As she  over corrected the SUV slid sideways into a ditch and rolled. The Jeep continued rolling up the embankment, went through a wire fence, and came to rest upright into a pasture.

Perkins, who was not bucked up, was ejected in the crash and died.

The crash happened Wednesday morning in rural Ellsworth on 105 Road,  8.5 miles south of Wilson.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Ellsworth Woman Killed in Crash

