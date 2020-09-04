Salina, KS

Ellsworth Man Sentenced to 40 years For Child Sex Crimes

Todd PittengerSeptember 4, 2020

An Ellsworth man has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for convictions on four child sex-crime related charges.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 59-year-old Karl Van Nice was sentenced on two counts of rape, one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Van Nice was convicted by jury trial in February. In addition to the prison term, he is subject to lifetime post-release supervision and lifetime sex offender registration.

The crimes were committed between September 2015 and January 2016. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Ellsworth Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

