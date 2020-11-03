Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Fair and Breezy

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 48 °

Ellsworth Inmate Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

Lauren FitzgeraldNovember 3, 2020

An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Monday, November 2 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is second resident death from ECF, and the ninth resident death related to COVID-19 for the department.

The resident was moved October 28 to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 Management Unit (CMU) after testing positive for the virus. He was transported from LCF to the hospital on October 29.

The resident was a 76-year-old while male with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

He was serving a 176 months sentence for two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated endangerment of a child.

The Ellsworth Correctional Facility opened in 1988. Serving only males, the Central Unit provides housing for 820 multi-custody residents and the East Unit provides housing for 95 minimum-custody residents.

For current information on COVID-19 in Kansas, and to sign up for updates, go to the KDHE COVID-19 Resource Center at kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.  For information on KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

COVID-19 Top News

Ellsworth Inmate Dies Due to COVID-...

An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Monday, November 2 had tested positive fo...

November 3, 2020 Comments

Heavy Duty Equipment Stolen

Kansas News

November 3, 2020

Hoopsters Helping With Blanket Proj...

Top News

November 3, 2020

Macon earns NAIA Football National ...

Sports News

November 3, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Heavy Duty Equipment Stol...
November 3, 2020Comments
New Smoky Hill River Webs...
November 3, 2020Comments
Kansans Safely Dispose of...
November 3, 2020Comments
KSAL Comprehensive Electi...
November 3, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices