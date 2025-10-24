Ell-Saline Wins Third Straight District Championship with 36-6 Victory over Central Plains

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

The 8M-I ranked #3 Ell-Saline Cardinals entered Friday night with one thing on their mind, to win a district championship for the third year in a row. They would do just that as the would welcome the Central Plains Oilers to Brookville for Senior Night and the final regular season game. Ell-Saline would enter with a 6-1 record after winning their last 6 games after losing in week 1 to 8M-2 #1 Hanover 32-6. Central Plains entered with a 5-2 overall record after falling to Little River last week 68-32.

Ell-Saline would get on the board first but it would take almost a full quarter. With 1:56 left in the first quarter senior quarterback Reese Krone would use a lead block and hit the pylon and the Cardinals led 6-0.

The Cardinals would get the ball right back though and with :33 left in the first quarter Ell-Saline would score again. This time Reese Krone would find senior wide receiver Collin Dent wide open on his way to a 29 yard touchdown. That was the only points of the first half and Ell-Saline went into the locker room with a 12-0 lead.

Ell-Saline would get the ball to start the 2nd half and the Cardinals would march right down the field. With 10:55 left in the 3rd quarter Reese Krone would throw his second touchdown pass off the night. This time it was a 25 yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Trey Williams and the Cardinals would take a 20-0 lead.

The Cardinals would score one more time in the 3rd quarter as Reese Krone would throw his 3rd touchdown pass of the night. He would Collin Dent on a 9-yard screen pass and Dent would take it in for his second receiving touchdown of the game.

Central Plains would finally get on the board with :27 seconds left in the 3rd quarter on a 1 yard touchdown run by fullback Brock Klima, The Oilers would still trail 28-6.

Ell-Saline would score one more time on the evening as Reese Krone would find a huge hole up the middle as he would go in untouched from 19 yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the night. Ell-Saline would take the win 36-6 and were named district 3 champions for the third year in a row.

Reese Krone would finish the night 9 for 18 with 139 yards and 3 touchdowns and added 17 carries for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. Krone would also force a strip sack fumble recovery from his defensive end position. Kas Kramer would finish with 14 carries for 135 yards and added 3 catches for 43 yards. Collin Dent finished with 3 catches for 45 yards and 2 touchdowns. Trey Williams continues to lead the team in receiving yards as he reeled in with 3 catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Ell-Saline defense would also intercept Oilers quarterback Brodie Crites twice in the game.

Ell-Saline finishes the season 7-1 and will be back at home next Friday to open up the playoffs. Central Plains finishes with a 5-3 record and will be on the road next week to open up the playoffs.

City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game: Reese Krone

