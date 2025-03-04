Ell-Saline Takes Care of Hutch Trinity; Advances to Sub-State Championship

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 70, #11 HUTCH TRINITY 42

The Ell-Saline Cardinals will be playing for a sub-state championship for the second year in a row as they take down the Hutch Trinity Celtics 70-42 in a semifinal matchup Tuesday night. Its also the second time the Cardinals have beaten Trinity on the season as Ell-Saline took an early January matchup 64-51. Ell-Saline came into the game the #3 seed and coming off a quarterfinal win over Sedgwick 57-35. Trinity came in as the #11 seed as they would upset the #6 seed Remington in a 45-42 double overtime thriller last Thursday.

Ell-Saline would get off to a quick start as they would force a couple turnovers that turned into easy buckets for the Cardinals. Ell-Saline would lead after the 1st quarter 17-10.

The Cardinals would keep the pedal down in the 2nd quarter as they would outscore the Celtics 19-9 in the quarter. Ell-Saline would take a 36-19 into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would continue to extend their lead in the second half as they would lead by as many as 31 points in the half. The Cardinals would outscore Trinity 34-23 in the 2nd half as they would coast to a 70-42 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Senior Brogan Rowley who finished the night with season high 20 points. Rowley is just 2 points away from reaching 1k career points. Senior Garrison Zerger (14) and junior Kas Kramer (12) would also reach double figures for the Cardinals.

Senior Aaron Gust would lead Trinity in scoring as he would knock down 12 points in the loss. Senior Max Ryan (10) would finish in double digits as well for the Celtics.

Ell-Saline moves to 19-3 on the season and will advance to the sub-state championship to take on the Bennington Bulldogs with a trip to the state tournament on the line. Ell-Saline and Bennington have played 3 time already this season with Ell-Saline taking the first two and Bennington winning the last one. Hutch Trinity finishes the season 8-14.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley (20 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

HUTCH TRINITY (8-14) – 10 – 9 – 13 – 10 / 42

ELL-SALINE (19-3) – 17 – 19 – 18 – 16 / 70

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 20, Garrison Zerger 14, Kas Kramer 12, Tayton Williams 9, Trey Williams 8, Reese Krone 7.

Hutch Trinity – Aaron Gust 12, Max Ryan 10, Alex Guajardo/Cameron Kiser 5, Jackson Dozier 4, Malachiey Alvarez/Lincoln Barnes 3.

