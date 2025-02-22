Ell-Saline Swept by Sterling to Finish Regular Season

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

The Ell-Saline Cardinals would finish up the regular season Friday evening as they would welcome the Sterling Black Bears to Brookville for Senior Night. The Black Bears would sweep the Cardinals taking the girls game 53-34 and the boys game 62-46.

GIRLS: STERLING 53, ELL-SALINE 34

Ell-Saline trying to finish the season out strong and still searching for their first Heart of America league win as they take on the struggling lady Black Bears. Ell-Saline would struggle offensively as Sterling would win 53-34.

Sterling would get things going right from the start as they would knock down three triples in the first quarter and lead after one 18-6.

Ell-Saline would get things figured out in the 2nd quarter as they would outscore the lady Black Bears 10-8 in the quarter. Sterling would take a 26-16 lead into the locker room.

It was a back and forth battle in the 3rd quarter as both teams would trade buckets and Sterling would outscore Ell-Saline just 12-11 in the quarter. Sterling would take a 38-27 lead into the final stanza.

Ell-Saline would struggle from the field for the final eight minutes as they were outscored 15-7 and Sterling would cruise to a 53-34 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by freshman Paisley Jensen as she would finish the night with 11 points. Senior Isabelle Porter would add 10 points of her own as the other lady Card to reach double figures.

Junior Chloe Garrett would lead the Sterling attack as she would knock down 18 points in the win. Senior Shklar Olsen (17) would also reach double digits for the lady Black Bears.

Ell-Saline finishes the regular season 1-19 and 0-11 in Heart of America league play and more then likely will be on the road to face off against top seeded Moundridge in the first round of sub-state next Friday. Sterling moves to 4-15 on the season and 3-7 in HOA play and will return home to welcome Sedgwick to town next Tuesday night to finish their regular season.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Paisley Jensen (11 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Jocelyn Taylor

BOX SCORE

STERLING (4-15,3-7) –18 – 8 – 12 – 15 / 53

ELL-SALINE (1-19,0-11) – 6 – 10 – 11 – 7 / 34

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Paisley Jensen 11, Isabelle Porter 10, Taelor Hardesty 9, Emily Porter 4.

Sterling – Chloe Garrett 18, Shklar Olsen 17, Blaine Locke 6, Allie Gray/Aleya Ravenstein 5, Julia Wohler 2.

Taelor Hardesty Senior Spotlight

BOYS: #2 STERLING 62, #4 ELL-SALINE 46

In the night cap the =#4 Ell-Saline Cardinals would take on the #2 team in Class 2A the young Sterling Black Bears to finish the regular season. The Cardinals could not find any rhythm as Sterling would win the battle of the ranked teams 62-46.

Both teams would come out slugging as it was a back and forth battle for most of the 1st quarter. Sterling would have a slight 16-11 lead after one.

Sterling junior Boston Ekart would come alive in the 2nd quarter he would score 8 of his game high 15 in the quarter as the Black Bears would outscore the Cardinals 25-10 in the quarter. Sterling would take a 41-21 lead into the break.

Ell-Saline would try and chip away at the lead coming out of the locker room as they would win the 3rd quarter 14-13 and Sterling would take a 54-35 lead into the final frame.

Senior Garrison Zerger would score 9 of his game high 15 points in the final eight minutes to try and mount the comeback. Ell-Saline was able to outscore Sterling in the final quarter but the damage was done in the 2nd quarter and Sterling got its 16th win of the season 62-46.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Garrison Zerger who finished the night with 15 points. Junior Trey Williams (10) would also reach double figures for the Cardinals.

Boston Ekart would lead the Black Bears in scoring as he would knock down 15 points in the win. Juniors Zane Farney (13) and Wyatt Newberry (12) would finish in double digits as well for Sterling.

Ell-Saline finishes the regular season 17-3 and 8-3 in Heart of America league play and more then likely face off against 14th seeded Sedgwick in Brookville for the first round of sub-state next Thursday. Sterling moves to 16-3 on the season and 9-1 in HOA play and will return home to welcome Sedgwick to town next Tuesday night to finish their regular season.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Garrison Zerger (15 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Trey Williams & Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

STERLING (16-3,9-1) – 16 – 25 – 13 – 8 / 62

ELL-SALINE (17-3,8-3) – 11 – 10 – 14 – 11 / 46

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Garrison Zerger 15, Trey Williams 10, Brogan Rowley 8, Kas Kramer 7, Reese Krone 4,

Sterling – Boston Ekart 15, Zane Farney 13, Wyatt Newberry 12, Blake Smith 8, Zach Dashiell 6, Cameron Morris/Jacob Lewis 4.