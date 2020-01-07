Ell-Saline Swept by Bennington to Begin League Play

The Ell-Saline Cardinals hit the hardwood for the first time since Winter break on Tuesday evening, traveling to Bennington to square off with the Bulldogs in the first Heart of America League matchups for both schools.

GIRLS: Bennington 39, Ell-Saline 19

The first half of the girls’ battle was nip and tuck, with Bennington (5-2) edging out to a 10-5 lead after the first quarter. Ell-Saline (0-7) answered back, outscoring the Bulldogs 10-6 over the second period to pull within one at halftime.

In the third quarter, the tide turned quickly against the Cardinals as Bennington forced ten Ell-Saline turnovers in the period. After getting to the free throw line just six times in the first half, the Bulldogs went 7-10 from the stripe in the third quarter. The combined effort on both sides of the floor added up to a lopsided 16-0 third quarter advantage and put the game out of reach.

Bennington was led by senior Chloe Stanley, who claimed scoring honors on the night with 13 points. Ell-Saline senior Erin Lange led the Cardinals with nine points in the loss.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

Ell-Saline 5 10 0 4 – 19

Bennington 10 6 16 7 – 39

BOYS: Bennington 66, Ell-Saline 38

In the nightcap, the Bennington (3-4) roared out to a 27-7 lead after the first quarter. While Ell-Saline (0-7) kept things much closer throughout the remainder of the game, the 20-point deficit was simply too much for the Cardinals to overcome.

The Bulldogs were led by a stellar effort from senior Javon Allen who finished with 19 points, leading all scorers. Sophomore Cayden Bauer added 15 points in the victory.

Ell-Saline was paced by junior Carter Underwood and sophomore Taegan Bradley who each finished with 13 points in the defeat.

SCORE BY QUARTERS:

Ell-Saline 7 8 10 13 – 38

Bennington 27 11 14 14 – 66