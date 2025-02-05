Ell-Saline swept by Bennington in Brookville

GIRLS: #8 BENNINGTON 67, ELL-SALINE 34

The Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals would try to go toe to toe with the #8 team in Class 2A the Bennington Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night in Brookville. The lady Bulldogs use a big night from senior Rori Miles to coast to a 67-34 victory.

Bennington would get off to a hot start as Miles would knock down 10-points in the first quarter and the lady Bulldogs led 20-8 after one.

Ell-Saline would bounce back in the 2nd quarter as they were able to keep pace in the frame as they were only outscored 15-14 in the quarter. Bennington would still take a 35-22 lead into the locker room.

The lady Cards would struggle the rest of the night as Bennington would outscore Ell-Saline 32-12 in the final two quarters and cruised to a 67-34 win.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Taelor Hardesty as she would finish the night with 12 points. Senior Isabelle Porter would add 11 of her own as the other lady Card in double figures.

Rori Miles would lead the Bennington attack as she would knock down 31 points in the win. Sophomore Brooklyn Clark would chip in 11 points as the other Lady Bulldog to reach double digits.

Ell-Saline drops to 1-13 on the season and 0-6 in HOA league play and will be back at home Friday night to take on the Wichita Classical lady Saints. Bennington moves to 12-2 on the season and 4-1 in HOA league play and will return home to Bennington to welcome Berean Academy on Thursday night.

BOX SCORE

BENNINGTON (12-2)(4-1) –20 – 15 – 19 – 13 / 67

ELL-SALINE (1-13)(0-6) – 8 – 14 – 8 – 4 / 34

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 12, Isabelle Porter 11, Emily Porter/Jocelyn Taylor 4, Aubrey Smith 3.

Bennington – Rori Miles 31, Brooklyn Clark 11, Taleigh Watson 8, Sarah Winters/Jordan Bartlett, Rylee Benien 2, Madison Simmons 1.

BOYS: BENNINGTON 64, #3 ELL-SALINE 50

In the night cap the Ell-Saline Cardinals would drop it’s first game of the season as they would get upset by a red hot Bennington team 64-50. This was the third time this season these 2 teams have met this season it was Ell-Saline taking the first two. Ell-Saline beat Bennington on December 14th 64-56 and then on January 24th 47-44. It is often hard to be a good team three times in a season and that came true Tuesday night.

The teams would go back and forth in the first quarter as Bennington would open the game on a 7-0 run. Ell-Saline would quickly answer with a 9-0 run of their own. The Cardinals would lead 14-10 after the 1st quarter.

The Bulldogs would catch fire in the 2nd quarter as the Cardinals would struggle from the field. Bennington would outscore Ell-Saline in the 2nd quarter 16-6 and the Bulldogs would take a 28-20 lead into the break.

Bennington would come out of the locker room and continue to catch fire as they would outscore Ell-Saline 20-10 in the 3rd quarter take an 18-point lead 48-30 into the final frame.

Ell-Saline would outscore the Bulldogs 20-16 in the final 8 minutes but the damage had already been done and Bennington would walk away with a 64-50 upset victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by senior Brogan Rowley who finished the night with 18 points. Junior Reese Krone (13) would also reach double figures for the Cardinals.

Junior Isaiah Garret would lead the Bulldogs in scoring as he would knock down 23 points in the win. Seniors Kian Wilson (11) and Brayden Palenske (10) would also finish in double digits in the game.

Ell-Saline drops to 13-1 on the season and 5-1 in HOA league play and will be back at home Friday night to take on the Wichita Classical Saints. Bennington moves to 9-5 on the season and 3-2 in HOA league play and will return home to Bennington to welcome Berean Academy on Thursday night.

BOX SCORE

BENNINGTON (9-5)(3-2) –12 – 16 – 20 – 16 / 64

ELL-SALINE (13-1)(5-1) – 14 – 6 – 10 – 20 / 50

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 18, Reese Krone 13, Trey Williams 8, Tayton Williams 5, Kas Kramer 4, Garrison Zerger 2

Bennington – Isaiah Garrett 23, Kian Wilson 11, Brayden Palenske 10, Thayne Trout 8, Payge Rodenbeek 7, Connor Fry 3, Aiden Levendofsky 2.