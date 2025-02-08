Ell-Saline Splits with Wichita Classical on Sweetheart Night

It was Sweetheart night in Brookville Friday night as the the Ell-Saline Cardinals would welcome the Classical School of Wichita Saints to town. The Cardinals would play their third home game in a row as the Lady Saints would take game one 56-22 and the Cardinals would win the night cap 59-39.

GIRLS: WICHTIA CLASSICAL 56, ELL-SALINE 22

Ell-Saline is still searching for their first Heart of America win of the season and they weren’t going to find it Friday night. Wichita Classical would get off to a fast start and jump the lady Cards early as the lady Saints would lead after the first quarter 22-6.

The Cardinals would slow down Wichita Classical in the 2nd quarter but Ell-Saline would still struggle offensively as they were outscored 6-5 in the 2nd quarter. Wichita Classical would take a 28-9 lead into the locker room.

Wichita Classical would continue to lay in on the 2nd half as they would outscore the lady Cards 28-13 in the final two quarters and cruise to a 34-point win.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Taelor Hardesty as she would finish the night with 6 points.

Senior Addison Yost would lead the Wichita Classical attack as she would knock down 19 points in the win. Senior Nevi Wilkey (12) and junior Maggie Neill (10) would also reach double figures for the lady Saints.

Ell-Saline drops to 1-14 on the season and 0-7 in HOA league play and will be on the road next Tuesday as they travel to Moundridge to take on a ranked lady Wildcats squad. Wichita Classical moves to 10-6 on the season and 3-4 in HOA league play and will return home to Wichita to welcome Marion on Tuesday night.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (6 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Isabelle Porter

BOX SCORE

WICHITA CLASSICAL (10-6)(3-4) –22 – 6 – 22 – 6 / 56

ELL-SALINE (1-14)(0-7) – 4 – 5 – 6 – 7 / 22

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 6, Paisley Jensen 5, Jocelyn Taylor/Isabelle Porter 4, Aubrey Smith 2, Emily Porter 1.

Wichita Classical – Addison Yost 19, Nevi Wilkey 12, Maggie Neill 10, Jane Neill/Elizabeth Garcia 6, Evie Zauderer 3

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 59, WICHITA CLASSICAL 39

Coming off their first loss of the season on Tuesday to Bennington the Ell-Saline Cardinals were looking to get back on track as they welcomed the Saints to town. Ell-Saline would get a big game from senior Brogan Rowley and junior Trey Williams as they would coast to a 59-39 win.

Ell-Saline would waste no time building a lead as they would outscore the Saints in the first quarter 20-12 and wouldn’t look back.

The Cardinals would slow down just a tad in the 2nd quarter but would still play stingy defense as they would take a .33-18 lead into the break.

It was the Brogan Rowley and Trey Williams show in the 3rd quarter as they would score all 18 points for the Cardinals in the frame. Rowley would score 12 of his 19 in the quarter as he would knock down four 3-pointers. Williams would add other 6 and the Cardinals led 51-26 going into the final stanza.

Wichita Classical would outscore the Cardinals in the final eight minutes 13-8 but it was a little too late as Ell-Saline would cruise to their 14th win of the season 59-39.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Brogan Rowley who finished the night with a game high 19 points. Trey Williams (16) would also reach double figures for the Cardinals.

Junior Mack Dolloff would lead the Saints in scoring as he would knock down 10 points in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 14-1 on the season and 6-1 in HOA league play and will be on the road next Tuesday as they travel to Moundridge to take on the #1 team in Class 2A and back to back defending state champions the Moundridge Wildcats. Wichita Classical drops to 10-6 on the season and 3-4 in HOA league play and will return home to Wichita to welcome Marion on Tuesday night..

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley (19 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley and Trey Williams

BOX SCORE

WICHITA CLASSICAL (10-6)(3-4) –12 – 6 – 8 –13 / 39

ELL-SALINE (14-1)(6-1) – 20 – 13 – 18 – 8 / 59

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 19, Trey Williams 16, Reese Krone 9, Kas Kramer 5, Melvin Lutes/Jake Tillberg 4, Garrison Zerger 2.

Wichita Classical – Mack Dolloff 10, Kai Krieger 7, Graham Yost/Abe Black 6, Tylan Sinclair 5, Jacob Timler 4, Isaiah Daniels 1.

Brogan Rowley Senior Spotlight

Sweetheart Candidates

Seniors

Queen – Kaylin Hornseth and Taelor Hardesty

King – Jake Tillberg and Garrison Zerger

Juniors

Queen – Sara Lutes and Laykin Walker

King – Reese Krone and Wyatt Allen

Winners

Queen – Kaylin Hornseth

King – Garrison Zerger