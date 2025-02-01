Ell-Saline Splits with Remington in Brookville

Ell-Saline was back at home in Brookville Saturday afternoon for the first time since December 17th as they welcomed the Remington Broncos to town. Remington lady Broncos would take the first game 57-32 as the Ell-Saline Cardinals would win the nightcap 54-31.

GIRLS: REMINGTON 57, ELL-SALINE 32

Ell-Saline would get off to a hot start and play some stingy defense to start the game as they would lead after the 1st quarter 13-11.

There seemed to be a lid on the basket for the lady Cards in the 2nd quarter as they were outscored by the lady Broncos 21-4 in the frame and Remington led 32-17 heading into the locker room.

The offensive struggles would continue in the 2nd half for the lady Cardinals as they were outscored in the final 2 quarters 25-15 as the lady Broncos would cruise to a 57-32 win.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Taelor Hardesty as she would finish the night with 10 points and the only lady Card in double figures.

Junior Emily O’Brien would lead the Remington attack as she would knock down 20 points in the win. Senior Abi Taylor would chip in 10 points as the other Lady Bronco to reach double digits.

Ell-Saline drops to 1-12 on the season and 0-5 in HOA league play and will be back at home Tuesday night to take on the Bennington lady Bulldogs for the second time this season. Remington moves to 11-3 on the season and 4-1 in HOA league play and will return home to Remington to welcome Marion on Tuesday night.

BOX SCORE

REMINGTON (11-3)(4-1) –11 – 21 – 17 – 8 / 57

ELL-SALINE (1-12)(0-5) – 13 – 4 – 9 – 6 / 32

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 10, Isabelle Porter 7, Aubrey Smith 6, Kaitlyn Betzner 4, Emily Porter/Paisley Jensen 2, Delaney Gibson 1.

Remington – Emily O’Brien 20, Abi Taylor 10, Hannah Jenkins 8, Kynzee Klaassen/Katie Margreiter 6, Annie Entz 4, Elena Bowling 2, Joely Gerber 1.

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 54, #8 REMINGTON 31

In the night cap Ell-Saline used a stellar defensive performance as they would hold the Broncos to just 31 points as they would coast to a 54-31 victory to stay undefeated on the season.

Remington would score the first 4 points of the game as that would be the biggest and only lead for the Broncos on the night. The Cardinals would score the next 7 points to take the lead and they would not relinquish it. Ell-Saline would lead after the first quarter 14-8.

Ell-Saline would continue to dominate on both sides as they would extend their lead to 27-14 going into the break.

The Cardinals would play there best game defensively on the season as they would continue to shut down the Remington offense in the 2nd half as the Cardinals would outscore the Broncos 27-17 in the final 2 quarters and cruise to 23 point win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by junior Kas Kramer who finished the night with a game high 19 points. Junior Reese Krone (12) and senior Garrison Zerger (10) would also reach double figures for the Cardinals.

Senior Kole Klaassen would lead the Broncos in scoring as he would knock down 8 points in the loss.

Ell-Saline moves to 13-0 on the season and 5-0 in HOA league play and will be back at home Tuesday night to take on the Bennington Bulldogs for the third time this season. Ell-Saline won both previous matchups against Bennington this season. Remington drops to 10-4 on the season and 4-1 in HOA league play and will return home to Remington to welcome Marion on Tuesday night.

BOX SCORE

REMINGTON (10-4)(4-1) –8 – 6 – 7 – 10 / 31

ELL-SALINE (13-0)(5-0) – 14 – 13 – 14 – 13 / 54

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Kas Kramer 19, Reese Krone 12, Garrison Zerger 10, Tayton Williams 6, Brogan Rowley 4, Collin Dent 2, Jake Tillberg 1.

Remington – Kole Klaassen 8, Drew Klaassen 7, Elliot Hochstetler/Kendall Reimer 6, Payton Ryan/Sam Tillotson 2.