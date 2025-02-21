Ell-Saline Splits with Inman Thursday Night

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

The Ell-Saline Cardinals were back in action Thursday evening as they would welcome the Inman Teutons to Brookville for a make up game from early January. The Cards would split with the Teutons on the night with Inman taking the girls game 79-33 and Ell-Saline taking the boys game 51-35.

GIRLS: #4 INMAN 79, ELL-SALINE 33

The Ell-Saline lady Cardinals are still looking for their first HOA win of the season and they weren’t going to find it Thursday night against the #4 team in Class 2A the Inman Lady Teutons.

Ell-Saline would hold their own for the first 3 minutes of the game before Inman would go on a run to close out the 1st quarters as the Teutons would lead 21-8 after the 1st quarter.

Inman would continue to accelerate in the 2nd quarter as they would outscore the lady Cards 23-7 in the frame and the lady Teutons would take a 44-15 lead into the locker room.

Ell-Saline would come out of the locker room and try to chip away but the lady Teutons were just too much. Inman would outscore Ell-Saline 35-18 in the 2nd half as the lady Teutons would cruise to a 79-33 victory.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Taelor Hardesty as she would finish the night with 17 points. Hardesty is the only lady Cardinal to reach double figures on the night.

Junior Suttyn Harris would lead the Inman attack as she would knock down 18 points in the win. Junior Morgan Froese (14) and sophomore Raynee Eddy (11) would also reach double digits for the lady Teutons.

Ell-Saline drops to 1-18 on the season and 0-10 in Heart of America league play and will back at home Friday to host Sterling for Senior Night and to finish the regular season. Inman moves to 15-3 on the season and 9-1 in HOA play and will return home to welcome Hutch Trinity on Friday night.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (17 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Jocelyn Taylor

BOX SCORE

INMAN (15-3,9-1) –21 – 23 – 24 – 11 / 79

ELL-SALINE (1-18,0-10) – 8 – 7 – 11 – 7 / 33

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 17, Paisley Jensen 6, Isabelle Porter 5, Kaitlyn Betzner/Levaya Aulner 2, Emily Porter 1.

Inman – Suttyn Harris 19, Morgan Froese 14, Raynee Eddy 11, Taylor Froese 9, Katie Nichols 7, Ellie Thimmesch 6, Allison Schrag 4, Elia Tatro 3, Olivia Brunk/Maddie Parsons/Leah Black 2.

BOYS: #4 ELL-SALINE 51, INMAN 35

In the night cap the Ell-Saline Cardinals would use a big defensive night to stop the Inman Teutons offense as the Cardinals would coast 51-35 win.

Inman would would try to slow down the explosive offense of the Cardinals as they would try to limit their possessions. Ell-Saline would still outscore the Teutons and the Cardinals led 14-6 after the first quarter.

Ell-Saline would continue to play stymie defense in the 2nd quarter as they would outscore the Teutons 13-8 in the frame and the Cardinals led 27-14 going into the break.

It was a back and forth battle for most of the 2nd half as Ell-Saline would outscore Inman 24-21 in the final 2 quarters as they would walk away with a 16-point win 51-35.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by senior Brogan Rowley who finished the night with 13 points. Junior Reese Krone (12) would also reach double figures for the Cardinals.

Freshman Kru Harris would lead the Teutons in scoring as he would knock down 15 points in the loss. Harris was the only Inman player to reach double digits.

Ell-Saline moves to 17-2 on the season and 8-2 in HOA league play and will back at home Friday to host Sterling for Senior Night and to finish the regular season. Inman drops to 3-15 on the season and 2-8 in HOA play and will return home to welcome Hutch Trinity on Friday night to wrap up the regular season.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley (13 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Reese Krone

BOX SCORE

INMAN (3-15,2-8) –6 – 8 – 7 – 14 / 35

ELL-SALINE (17-2,8-2) – 14 – 13 – 7 – 14 / 51

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 13, Reese Krone 12, Garrison Zerger 9, Trey Williams 8, Kas Kramer 7, Jake Tillberg 2.

Inman – Kru Harris 15, Cooper Wiens 7, Tyler Martisko 5, Caleb Bigler 4, Creighton Friesen 2.

