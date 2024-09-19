Ell-Saline rolls past Norwich 52-6

The Ell-Saline Cardinals would welcome the Norwich Eagles to Brookville on Thursday evening and it was the Cardinals cruising to a 52-6 victory.

Ell-Saline would strike first with 3;31 left on the clock in the 1st quarter when junior quarterback Reese Krone would find sophomore tight end Branton Gosvener wide open for a 37-yard touchdown and the Cardinals led 8-0.

The Cardinals would extend their lead in the 2nd quarter as junior wide receiver/running back Kas Kramer would run in from 11-yards out. Kramer would fumble on the play but would fall on it the endzone for 6 points.

Reese Krone would add the next two touchdowns on the ground from 5 yards and 3 yards out to extend the Cardinal lead to 28-0 going into the locker room.

Coming out of the locker room both teams were ready to compete in the 2nd half but it would only take about a minute and a half of game time and the game would be over.

Ell-Saline would score on their first play from scrimmage to start the 2nd half as Kas Kramer would go in untouched from 58-yards out. Ell-Saline would make the 2-pt conversion and would lead 36-0.

Norwich would finally get on the board on the ensuing kickoff as senior Reid Brewster would return the Lucas Correa kick 75-yards to paydirt.

The Cardinals would answer right back with Reese Krone’s second passing touchdown of the game. This time finding junior tight end Trey Williams with a 38-yard bomb to make it 44-6 Ell-Saline.

Then with 10:23 left in the 3rd quarter Kas Kramer would pick off Norwich quarterback Kyler Murphy and return the interception 40-yards for an Ell-Saline touchdown. Senior running back Melvin Lutes would add the 2-pt conversion and Ell-Saline would end the game early 52-6.

With the win the Cardinals move to 2-1 on the season and will be on the road for the first time this season as they travel to Canton to take on Canton-Galva to open up district play. Norwich falls to 1-2 and will be at home against a tough Argonia/Attica team next Friday.

Player of the Game: Kas Kramer

H&R Block of the Game: Ell-Saline Offensive Line

Box Score

Norwich (1-2) – 0- 0 – 6 – 0 / 6

Ell-Saline (2-1) – 8 – 20 – 24 – 0 / 52