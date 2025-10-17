Ell-Saline Keeps Rolling, Takes Care of Goessel 50-0

Picture courtesy of Mendee Fuller

The 8M-I #5 ranked Ell-Saline Cardinals were back on the road in week 7 as they would travel to Goessel to take on the Goessel Bluebirds. Ell-Saline coming off a huge win against then 8M-I ranked #2 Little River 22-20 last Friday would come in with a 6-1 overall record and 3-0 in district 3 play. Goessel coming off a loss to Solomon last Friday came in 1-5 on the season and 0-3 in district play.

Ell-Saline would control the game from the very beginning. Goessel would get the ball first and on the first play from scrimmage Cardinals senior safety Kas Kramer would strip the ball away from and recover a Claudio Flores III fumble. A couple plays later Cardinals senior quarterback Reese Krone would find senior receiver Landon May on a 5 yard screen pass and Ell-Saline led 8-0.

After a turnover on downs by Goessel gave Ell-Saline a short field the Cardinal would not take long to add to the scoreboard. With 8:03 left in the 1st quarter running back Kas Kramer would find the endzone from 2 yards out and the Cardinals led 14-0.

Ell-Saline would keep piling it on in the 2nd quarter as Reese Krone would throw his second touchdown pass of the night. This time senior wide receiver Lucas Correa would beat his defender on his way to a 35 yard touchdown strike from Krone and the Cardinals led 22-0.

Reese Krone would use his legs to score the final 2 touchdowns of the half for Ell-Saline and the Cardinals would take a 36-0 lead into the locker room,

Ell-Saline would come out quick in the second half as they would score within one minute of the 3rd quarter beginning. Kas Kramer would score his second rushing touchdown of the evening as he would scamper in from 6 yards out to put Ell-Saline up 44-0.

The final score came with 6:36 left in the 3rd quarter as Kramer would score his 3rd rushing touchdown on a one yard carry and Ell-Saline would win the game 50-0.

Reese Krone would finish the night 3 for 7 with 53 yards and two touchdowns and added 7 carries for 31 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. Reese Krone would also record 3 and half sacks unofficially from his defensive end position on the night as he was a force for the Goessel offensive line. Kas Kramer would finish with 11 carries for 89 yards and 3 touchdowns and had the forced fumble and recovery on defense. Landon May would finish with 2 catches for 18 yards and a touchdown and would add 31 yards on a lone rushing attempt. Ell-Saline junior linebacker Julian Roche would also end the night with an interception. Roche would intercept a Brayton Base pass and take it all the way down to the Goessel 1-yard line giving the Cardinals excellent field position.

Ell-Saline moves to 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in district play and will return home to Brookville next week for senior night. Ell-Saline will welcome the ranked Central Plains Oilers to town as the Cardinals try to win back to back district 3 championships with a win. Goessel falls to 1-6 on the season and 0-4 in district play and will travel to Canton to next Friday to take on Canton-Galva Eagles to finish the regular season.

City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game: Reese Krone

