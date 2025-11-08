Ell-Saline Gets Revenge over Madison with Huge 58-6 Win; Advances to 8M-I Quarterfinals

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

Ell-Saline entered Friday night with one thing on their mind. Get revenge against the team that ended their season a year ago. The Madison Bulldogs upset the Cardinals last season 14-12 in a rain soaked game that neither offense could get going. Friday night was a bit different though, there was no rain and no slowing down the Ell-Saline offense as they would score on every offensive possession as they coasted to a 58-6 victory at halftime. Both teams would come into the night 8-1 but it was the Ell-Saline Cardinals who was ranked #3 in the state in 8M-I.

Ell-Saline Senior running back Kas Kramer would score the first touchdown of the game with 9:58 left to go in the 1st quarter as he would go in untouched from 4 yards out to put the Cardinals up 6-0.

Kramer would keep it going on the ground as he would also score the 2nd touchdown of the night as he would punch it in from the 2 yard line to give Ell-Saline a 12-0 lead.

Ell-Saline Cardinals would keep things rolling as senior wide receiver Lucas Correa would take a jet sweep and use his speed to scamper in from 28 yards out to put the Cardinals up 18-0 after the first quarter.

The Cardinals would continue to move the ball on the ground as senior Reese Krone would use his big frame to plunge it in from the 4 yard to put the Cardinals up 26-0.

Then it was time to get things going through the air but it wasn’t quarterback Reese Krone with the touchdown pass. Kas Kramer would take a pitch from Krone and find senior wide receiver Collin Dent wide open for 35 yard touchdown pass that extended the Cardinal lead to 34-0.

Ell-Saline would get the ball right back and go right down the field again. This time Reese Krone would find Collin Dent wide open over the middle of the field and the two would connect for a 30 yard touchdown and the Cardinals led 42-0.

The Cardinals and Krone would keep piling it on as he would throw a strike to Lucas Correa to about the 10 yard line and Correa would make a couple guys miss on his way to his way to a 40 yard touchdown catch.

On the ensuing kickoff the Bulldogs would finally get on the board as senior Lane Smith would field the Correa kick at the 5 yard line and find paydirt 75 yards later for Madison touchdown.

Ell-Saline was not going to be denied to get the game over by halftime as they would go right down the field and with 1:30 left until halftime Reese Krone would find senior tight end Trey Williams in the back of the endzone and somehow Williams came up with it and kept his feet inbounds for an Ell-Saline score. The score would give the Cardinals a 58-6 lead with just over a minute left to play.

Reese Krone would intercept Bulldogs quarterback Brayden Grimmett with :24 seconds left to seal the first half victory for the Cardinals 58-6.

Reese Krone would finish the night 8 for 9 with 145 yards and 3 touchdown and added 8 carries for 66 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground. Kas Kramer would finish with 8 carries for 50 yards and 2 touchdowns, giving him 19 rushing touchdowns on the year, he would add one catch for 13 yards and threw a touchdown pass. Collin Dent finished with 2 catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Trey Williams finished with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown. Lucas Correa finished with 2 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown and had one catch for 45 yards and another score.

Ell-Saline moves to 9-1 on the season and will be back at home next week for quarterfinal matchup against the Lincoln Leopards. Madison will finish the season with a 8-2 record with the loss.

City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game: Reese Krone and Kas Kramer

