Ell-Saline Falls to Sterling in State Semifinals; Playing for 3rd Saturday

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

BOYS: #2 STERLING 76 #3 ELL-SALINE 59

Ell-Saline would travel back to Manhattan Friday night to take on the Sterling Black Bears in a 2A State semifinal game. The two teams have already played once this year as both teams are in the Heart of America league. The Black Bears won the February 21st matchup 62-46. Friday night was a little different for both teams as a trip to the 2A state championship game on the line. Sterling would use a big 2nd quarter to extend a lead as they would win the semifinal matchup 76-58.

Both teams would spend the first eight minutes trying to get a feel for one another. Things would be all knotted up 15 a piece after the 1st quarter.

Sterling would start knocking down shots in the 2nd quarter as the Cardinals would struggle from the field in the quarter. The Black Bears would outscore the Cardinals 19-6 in the quarter and Sterling would take a 34-21 into the locker room.

Both teams would come out of the locker room swinging as they catch fire. Ell-Saline would win the 3rd quarter 26-25 but would still trail 59-47 going into the final frame.

The Black Bears would close out the game outscoring the Cards 17-12 the final eight minutes and Sterling would advance to the Class 2A State championship game with a 76-59 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by senior Brogan Rowley who finished the night with 16 points. Senior Garrison Zerger (13) and junior Trey Williams (10) would also reach double figures for the Cardinals.

Junior Blake Smith and Freshman Zach Bashiell would lead the Black Bear attack as they would both finish with 20 on the evening. Junior Boston Ekart (16) would also reach double digits in the win.

Ell-Saline drops to 21-4 on the season and will play Valley Falls for 3rd place in Manhattan on Saturday at 12pm. Sterling moves to 22-3 on the season and will advance to the 2A state championship game and take on league foe the Moundridge Wildcats.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley (16 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Reese Krone

BOX SCORE

#3 ELL-SALINE (21-4) – 15 – 6 – 26 – 12 / 59

#2 STERLING (22-3) – 15 – 19 – 25 – 17 / 76

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Brogan Rowley 16, Garrison Zerger 13, Trey Williams 10, Kas Kramer 8, Reese Krone/Tayton Williams 6.

Rossville – Blake Smith/Zach Bashiell 20, Boston Ekart 16, Jacob Lewis 7, Wyatt Newberry 6, Zane Farney 4, Cameron Morris 3.

Game rebroadcast