Ell-Saline Drops Two Against Sacred Heart

Picture courtesy of Angie Hodges

FINALS: GAME 1

SACRED HEART 10

ELL-SALINE 8 GAME 2

SACRED HEART 25

ELL-SALINE 12



It was a beautiful day for baseball in Brookville on Monday afternoon, as the Ell-Saline Cardinals welcomed the Sacred Heart Knights to town.

Sacred Heart brought a 12-4 record to the doubleheader, as a young Ell-Saline team came into Monday still searching for its first win.

Sacred Heart got things going early as Noah Hines knocked in two runs with a two-out double and the Knights took a 2-0 lead.

Ell-Saline answered to take the lead in the bottom of the third inning as Lucas Swetson knocked in a pair of runs with a single. Reese Krone also added an RBI in the inning to help the Cardinals lead 3-2. The Cardinals added another run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fourth to lead 4-2.

Noah Hines and Sacred Heart tied it up in the top of the fifth as Hines knocked in two more runs with a single.

Sacred Heart broke the game wide open in the top of the seventh as they plated six runs and took a 10-4 lead going into the final half inning.

Ell-Saline battled hard, scoring four in the frame and got the winning run to the plate but stranded the final two runners and Sacred Heart hung on to win 10-8.

City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Player of the Game – Lucas Swetson