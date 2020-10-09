Salina, KS

Ell-Saline Drops Fourth Straight, 48-7 versus Inman

Chance LiebauOctober 9, 2020

While two streaks continued tonight, one was broken. Ell-Saline had won the past six meetings with Inman, their last loss coming in the 2011 playoffs. Tonight, that streak was snapped by a hot Inman squad, who won their fifth straight game of the season, while Ell-Saline fell in their fourth straight game following a 2-0 start.

Inman quarterback Jake Doerkson had a big game for the Teutons, tossing three touchdowns, one each to Derick Johnson, Harrison Brunk, and Kyler Konrade. After settling into an early lead, the Teutons established their ground game with an array of running backs. Along with Doerkson’s three touchdowns, four different players ran for touchdowns for Inman. It was a running clock in the second half after a 35-0 halftime lead for Inman. For Ell-Saline, the offense never really got going until their final drive, when TJ Morrical capped off a 16-play, 80-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run.

Ell-Saline falls to 2-4 in Joe Roche’s first season, and the slate doesn’t get much easier with a trip to Smith Center to face the Redmen next Friday. Inman improves to 5-1 and continues to surprise the district with their dominant play. They play Remington before matching up with Smith Center in a big regular season finale.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

