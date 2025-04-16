Ell-Saline Drops a Couple Close Ones Against Inman

Picture courtesy of Tina Roche

FINAL:

Game 1

INMAN 9

ELL-SALINE 4

Game 2

INMAN 14

ELL-SALINE 13

Ell-Saline Cardinals baseball entered Tuesday afternoon still looking for their first win of the season behind a young ball club. They would welcome the Inman Tuetons to Brookville who would bring a 6-4 record with them.

Ell-Saline would strike first when Jaxsen Seed would score on a passed ball and the Cardinals led 1-0.

Inman would answer in the top of the 2nd when Caleb Bigler would use a two out-two run double and the Tuetons would lead 2-1.

For the next few innings it became a pitching and defensive battle as both teams failed to score any runs.

Asher Kejr would tie things up for Ell-Saline in the bottom of the 4th as he would knock in Lucas Swetson with his RBI single.

Things began to unravel for the Cardinals in the top of the 5th as they would allow 4 runs in the 5th and 3 in the 6th and the Tuetons would extend their lead 9-2 going into the bottom of the 6th.

Inman would struggle with pitching command in the bottom of the 6th and the Cardinals were able to add two more runs closing the gap 9-4.

Ell-Saline would get the Tuetons on their heals in the 7th getting two base runners before Inman’s Jayce Jennings would strikeout the last two Cardinals hitters and win the game 9-4.

City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Player of the Game – Jaxsen Seed