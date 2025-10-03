Ell-Saline Cruises Past Solomon 50-0

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

For the third week in a row the Ell-Saline Cardinals have held their opponents scoreless and only needed until halftime to finish the game. Friday night the Ell-Saline Cardinals would travel to Solomon to take on the Gorillas. Ell-Saline came into the matchup 3-1(1-0 8M-I District 3) while Solomon was 1-3(0-1 8M-I District 3) coming into tonight. The Cardinals would use big plays and a stout defense to end the game at the half 50-0.

Ell-Saline would win the toss and elect to receive, senior Collin Dent would take the opening kickoff 75 yards to the house and the Cardinals would take an 8-0 lead 5 seconds into the game.

Then on the Cardinals first offensive snap senior running back Kas Kramer would take a handoff and find the edge on his way to a 58 yard touchdown run. Ell-Saline would take a 14-0 just 1 minute and 48 seconds into the game.

On the next offensive possession for the Cardinals would need just one play to score again. This time senior quarterback Reese Krone would find senior tight end Trey Williams wide open over the middle of the field for a 52 yard touchdown and Ell-Saline would take a 22-0 lead into the 2nd quarter.

Ell-Saline would keep piling it on as big Reese Krone would use his 230 pound frame to run it in from 11 yards out and the Cardinals led 28-0.

Then it was senior wide receiver Landon May’s turn to get in on the action. May would take a pass from Reese Krone and take it 61 yards to paydirt the Cardinals were up 36-0.

Kas Kramer would score the final two touchdowns of the night. The first came with 2:13 left in the game as he would take a handoff from Reese Krone and stiff arm and juke Gorilla players on his way to a 63 yard touchdown run.

The final touchdown of the night came with 27 seconds left in the half as Kas Kramer would take a screen pass from Reese Krone 60 yards to the endzone.

Ell-Saline defense and Kas Kramer would seal the deal with 19 seconds left as he would pick off Solomon quarterback Breken Coup for the 2nd time on the ballgame and the Cardinals would win at halftime 50-0. Coup would throw 3 interceptions on the night as Collin Dent would pick him off in the 1st quarter.

Reese Krone would finish the night 5-5 with 185 yards and a 3 TD’s, he would add 11 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. Kas Kramer would finish with 7 carries for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns and added 60 yards and a touchdown with one catch. Trey Williams (2 catches for 60 yards) and Landon May (2 catches for 65 yards) would both finish with a touchdown as well.

Ell-Saline moves to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in district play and will be back at home next week to take on a ranked Little River Redskins squad to continue distract play. Solomon falls to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in district play and will travel to Goessel next Friday to take on the Bluebirds.

City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game: Kas Kramer

