Ell-Saline Cardinals Swept by Moundridge on the Road

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

GIRLS: #3-2A MOUNDRIDGE 71, ELL-SALINE 32

It was a tough night on the road as the Ell-Saline Lady Cards fell to the #3 ranked team is Class 2A the Moundridge Lady Wildcats 71-32.

Moundridge would get off to a quick start as they would knock down a few 3’s in the first quarter and would lead 25-8 after the 1st.

The lady Wildcats would continue to pour it on in the 2nd quarter as junior Addysen Patrick would knock down two more triples in the quarter and Moundridge would take a 44-18 lead into the locker room.

Moundridge junior Cammi Unruh would catch fire in the 3rd quarter as she would score 9 of her 17 points in the quarter and the lady Wildcats would lead 63-31 going into the final stanza.

The lady Wildcats would outscore Ell-Saline 8-1 in the final 8 minutes as Moundridge would coast to a 39-point victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by senior Taelor Hardesty as she would finish the night with a game high 19 and the only lady Card in double figures. Hardesty would also finish 11 of 12 from the throw line in the loss.

Cammi Unruh would lead the Moundridge attack as she would knock down 17 points in the win. Juniors Macy Kaminkow (13) & Addysen Patrick (12) and freshman Mackie Conkling (10) would also reach double digits for the Wildcats.

Ell-Saline drops to 1-15 on the season and 0-8 in HOA league play and will return home to play Rural Vista Thursday night in a make up game in Brookville. Moundridge moves to 15-2 on the season and 8-0 in HOA league play and will be back at home Friday night to take on Inman.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (19 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Jocelyn Taylor

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (1-15)(0-8) – 8 – 10 – 13 – 1 / 32

MOUNDRIGE (15-2)(8-0) –25 – 19 – 19 – 8 / 71

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 19, Paisley Jensen 5, Isabelle Porter 4, Emily Porter/Jocelyn Taylor 2.

Moundridge – Cammi Unruh 17, Macy Kaminkow 13, Addysen Patrick 12, Mackie Conkling 10, Hattie Hecox 8, Halle Hecox 7, Aspyn Stos 4,

Isabelle Porter Senior Spotlight

BOYS: #1-2A MOUNDRIDGE 53, #4-2A ELL-SALINE 41

In the night cap Ell-Saline was tasked with taking on the #1 team in Class 2A and the back-to-back defending state champion the Moundridge Wildcats on the road. The Cardinals would fight till the end but would come up short 53-41.

Ell-Saline would score the first points of the game as junior Reese Krone would lay it in. Moundridge would then score the next 9 points before Ell-Saline would score the next 8 and the Cardinals would lead after the 1st quarter 10-9.

It was the only lead the Cardinals would have on the evening as the Wildcats would score the first points of the 2nd quarter and then outscore Ell-Saline 14-7 in the frame. Moundridge would take a 23-17 lead into the break.

The Cardinals would try and keep it close in the 2nd half but were outscored 30-24 in the final 2 frames and the Moundridge Wildcats would stay undefeated on the season with a 53-41 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by junior Reese Krone who would finish with 15 points. Senior Garrison Zerger (12) and junior Trey Williams (11) would also reach double figures for the Cardinals.

Senior Henry Hecox would lead the Moundridge attack as he would knock down 18 points in the win. Junior Kaizer Kanitz (13) would also reach double digits for the Wildcats.

Ell-Saline drops to 14-2 on the season and 6-2 in HOA league play and will return home to play Rural Vista in a make up game in Brookville. Moundridge moves to 17-0 on the season and 8-0 in HOA league play and will be back at home Friday night to take on Inman.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Reese Krone (15 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (14-2)(6-2) – 10 – 7 – 8 – 16 / 41

MOUNDRIGE (17-0)(8-0) –9 – 14 – 11 – 19 / 53

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Reese Krone 15, Garrison Zerger 12, Trey Williams 11, Brogan Rowley 3.

Moundridge – Henry Hecox 18, Kaizer Kanitz 13, Bear Moddelmog 8, Heath Churchill 7, Zach Dixon 5, Layton Schmidt 2.