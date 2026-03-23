Ell-Saline Cardinals Softball With Bright Outlook on 2026 Season

The Ell-Saline Cardinals softball team heads into the new season with a strong mix of experience, young talent, and optimism as they look to build on last year’s performance. With 18 athletes out this spring, head coach Kris Bell has plenty of depth and versatility to work with after finishing just 6-13 a year ago.

The Cardinals are led by a solid senior class that brings leadership and experience to the field. Grace Heil returns as a starter at second base and could also see time at first. Riley Johnson, another returning starter, will anchor the outfield, while Eva Anchondo and Savannah Esqueda add depth and flexibility. Callee Bradley, a key returning starter, is working back from an arm injury. While she won’t pitch immediately, she is expected to contribute in the infield and eventually return to her role in the circle.

The junior class is packed with impact players as well. Brett Hecker returns after an outstanding season in which she hit .500, leading the team in batting average. She will be a key contributor at third base, first base, and possibly shortstop, while also serving as the team’s backup pitcher. Emily Porter, another returning starter, will split time between catcher and shortstop. Known for her patience at the plate and strong base running, Porter is a consistent offensive threat. Rio Rairden will look to make an impact in the outfield and at second base.

Ell-Saline’s sophomore group provides depth and potential. Kenzie Dunn, Chloe McHenry, Alexis Hunziker, and Ella Windholz will all compete for playing time, while Justyce Ridgeway will support the pitching staff and could see time in the outfield as she continues to develop. Allana Hyman is expected to contribute as the team’s designated hitter.

A talented freshman class is expected to make an immediate impact at the varsity level. Aubree Stout will step into a major role as the team’s starting pitcher while Bradley recovers, and she will also contribute at first and third base. Bristol Ayers and Alliyah Allen bring speed and athleticism to the outfield, with Allen standing out as a strong bunter and base-running threat. Ashley Torres adds versatility as both a catcher and outfielder and has already impressed defensively.

Offensively, the Cardinals return a strong core. Hecker, Bradley, and Porter all posted high on-base percentages last season, while Johnson and Bradley led the team in RBIs. The team’s ability to execute small ball—highlighted by strong bunting from multiple players—combined with speed on the bases, should make them a dynamic offensive unit.

Coach Bell is especially excited about the blend of experienced returners and impactful newcomers. With continued development and the eventual return of Bradley to full strength, the Cardinals are poised to take a step forward this season.

Ell-Saline will look to turn that combination of depth, versatility, and experience into a successful campaign as they compete throughout the spring.