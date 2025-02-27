Ell-Saline Cardinals Roll Over Sedgwick in Sub-State Quarterfinal

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 57, #14 SEDGWICK 35

It was 2A sub-state quarterfinal time in Brookville Thursday night for the Ell-Saline boys basketball team. The Ell-Saline Cardinals would welcome the Sedgwick Cardinals to town and would struggle early but play shutdown defense as they coast to a 57-35 quarterfinal win. It was the second time Ell-Saline would beat Sedgwick on the season as they would also win a January 17th matchup.

Ell-Saline would get off to a slow start offensively but was still able to lead after the 1st quarter 11-9.

The Ell-Saline Cardinals would come alive in the 2nd quarter as they rip the lid of the basket and outscore Sedgwick 20-6 in the frame. Ell-Saline would take a 31-15 lead into the locker room.

Sedgwick would come out of the locker room and try and mount a comeback as they would outscore Ell-Saline 13-8 in the 3rd quarter. Ell-Saline would still lead 39-28 going into the final stanza.

Ell-Saline would then use a big 4th quarter as the would outscore Sedgwick 18-7 in the final 8 minutes as Ell-Saline would cruise to a 22-point win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Junior Kas Kramer who finished the night with 16 points. Seniors Brogan Rowley (14) and Garrison Zerger (12) would also reach double figures for the Cardinals.

Junior Cole McGinn would lead Sedgwick in scoring as he would knock down 13 points in the loss. Freshman Drew Stucky (12) would finish in double digits as well for Sedgwick.

Ell-Saline moves to 18-3 on the season and will advance to the sub-state semifinal game against Hutch Trinity. Ell-Saline will look to beat the Celtics for the second time this season as they won a matchup in January 64-51. Sedgwick finishes the season 4-17.

BOX SCORE

SEDGWICK (4-17) – 9 – 6 – 13 – 7 / 35

ELL-SALINE (18-3) – 11 – 20 – 8 – 18 / 57

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Kas Kramer 16, Brogan Rowley 14, Garrison Zerger 12, Reese Krone 7, Trey Williams 4, Collin Dent 3, Jake Tillberg 1.

Sedgwick – Cole McGinn 13, Drew Stucky 12, Micah Hansen 6, Owen Luper/Murdoc Cochran 2.

