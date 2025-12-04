Ell-Saline Cardinals Looking for Another State Run After 3rd Place Finish Last Year

By Todd Senecal December 4, 2025

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

The Ell-Saline Cardinals hung a banner last season  with a 22-4 record and after putting up a state record 109 points against Valley Falls in the 3rd place game. The Cardinals beat Rossville in round one before falling to HOA league foe Sterling in the semifinal round to set up the 3rd place finish.

The Cardinals graduated 5 seniors last year including high flying all HOA Brogan Rowley who led the team with 11.8 PPG, Rowley is now attending Nebraska University where he competes in long jump. The Cardinals also lost fellow starter Garrison Zerger to graduation who averaged 10 PPG. But Ell-Saline still has a three headed monster of seniors Reese Krone(10.5 PPG), Trey Williams (10.5 PPG) and Kas Kramer (11.3 PPG) as returning starters. Collin Dent who came off the bench last year and was able to produce will be the Cardinals fourth starter, And another senior will round out the starting 5 as Landon May will get the nod from 6th year head coach Marty Wendel.

Coach Wendel and team have absolutely turned  the whole program around. When Wendel took over 5 years ago the team was winless all season and now they are making state runs,

After the 5 starters coach Wendel will have plenty to choose from as he has a deep roster. Guys like Wyatt Allen, Branton Gosvener and Lucas Swetson will see valuable minutes for the Cardinals and they can even go deeper with the likes of JT Moye and Jaxsen Seed.

The Cardinals have plenty of talent to go around but just like last year the Heart of America league will be one of the toughest leagues in the state as they would finish 1, 2 and 3 in last years 2A state championship in Manhattan. Sterling would defeat Moundridge for the championship as Ell-Saline would take care of Valley Falls in the 3rd place game. Bennington graduated quite a bit but they have some key pieces in Isaiah Garret who is the leading scorer for the Bulldogs a season ago. Wichita Classical on the road might be another potential tough matchup for the Cards.

The Cardinals open up on the road against Herington on Friday night before starting the Tri-County Classic next Tuesday at home against Minneapolis.

2025-26 Ell-Saline Cardinals Basketball Schedule

Friday              December 5    at Herington

Tuesday           December 9    vs Minneapolis (Tri-County Classic)

Friday              December 12    at Republic County (Tri-County Classic)

Saturday          December 13  at Bennington (Tri-County Classic)

Tuesday           December 16  at Ellinwood

Friday              December 19  vs Berean Academy

Tuesday           January 6         at Inman

Friday              January 9        at Remington

Saturday          January 10      at Rural Vista

Tuesday           January 13         vs Hutch Trinity

Friday              January 16       vs  Sedgwick

January 19-23   Berean Academy Tournament

Tuesday           January 27         vs Marion

Friday              January 30      vs Hoisington

Tuesday           February 3      at Bennington

Friday              February 6      at Wichita Classical

Tuesday           February 10    vs Moundridge

Friday              February 13    vs Central Christian (Wichita)

Friday              February 20    at Sterling