Ell-Saline Cardinals Dominate Canton-Galva 46-0

For the second week in a row the Ell-Saline Cardinals only need until halftime to take care of their opponent. After being on the road the first three weeks of the season the Cardinals would finally return home and would start district play as they would welcome the Canton-Galva Eagles to Brookville. The Cardinals would spread the offense around as the cruise to a 46-0 halftime victory.

Ell-Saline would get the scoring started with 9:14 in the first quarter as senior running back Kas Kramer would take a jet sweep from senior quarterback Reese Krone and zig and zag his way in from 13 yards out and the Cardinals led 6-0.

The Cardinals would score one more time in the 1st quarter as they would use a 4th down play to find the endzone. After a penalty backed them up to 4th and 9 from the 29 yard Reese Krone would find senior tight end Trey Williams on a slant and Williams would find the endzone. The Cardinals would take a 14-0 lead into the 2nd quarter.

It did not take long for the Cardinals to get on the board in the 2nd quarter. Reese Krone would score on a QB keeper from the 1 yard line and the Cardinals would take a 22-0 lead with 11:38 left in the first half.

Then it was the Ell-Saline special teams to get in on the scoring. Punter Ethan Brozek of Canton-Galva would punt the ball to Cardinal Kas Kramer and he would use every part of the field as he would return the punt 70 yards to paydirt and Cardinals went up 30-0.

The Eagles would continue to struggle as they would fumble the football on their first offensive snap after the kickoff. Ell-Saline would need just would play to score again, as senior receiver Landon May would take a jet sweep 9 yards into the endzone and the Cardinals led 38-0.

Then after Eagle’s junior quarterback Jaxon Chrislip threw his 1st interception of the game. Ell-Saline would use a short field as Reese Krone would throw his 2nd passing touchdown of the night, this time finding Landon May wide open in the endzone from 20 yards out and the Cardinal made the 2-point conversion to go up 46-0.

The Eagles would fail to score in the final 3 minutes of the first half and the game would be called at halftime due to the mercy rule.

Reese Krone would finish the night 3-4 with 56 yards and 2 TD’s, he would add 20 rushing yards on 4 carries and another touchdown on the ground. Kas Kramer would finish with 6 carries for 63 yards and 1 touchdown and had the 70 yard punt return touchdown. Landon May would finish with one carry for 9 yards and one catch for 20 yards but would find the endzone both times. Trey Williams ended with 1 catch for 29 yards and a touchdown and recorded two sacks on defense. Reese Krone and junior linebacker Julian Roche would both record a sack on the evening for a total of 4 sacks on the night for the Ell-Saline defense.

Ell-Saline moves to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in district play and will be back on the road as they travel to Solomon to take on the Gorillas to continue distract play. Canton-Galva falls to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in district play and will travel to Little River next Friday to take on the Redskins.

City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game: Reese Krone, Kas Kramer, Landon May, Trey Williams

