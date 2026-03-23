Ell-Saline Cardinal Baseball Returns A Ton of Pitching and Athleticism from Last Season

There’s a strong sense of optimism surrounding the Ell-Saline Cardinals baseball program heading into the 2026 season, as head coach Joe Roche returns a talented core with experience, versatility, and proven production on the mound. After going 0-18 a season ago the Ell-Saline Cardinals are looking for a brighter future this spring.

The Cardinals bring back a large portion of last year’s pitching staff, a group that will be counted on heavily to anchor the team early. With multiple arms capable of throwing meaningful innings, Ell-Saline has the depth to control games and stay competitive against a tough schedule.

Leading the returning group are several key starters who will once again play major roles. Julian Roche returns as a versatile infielder and pitcher, giving the Cardinals a steady presence both defensively and on the mound. Quinten Ernzen also comes back as a key contributor in the infield and on the hill, while Jaxsen Seed provides leadership behind the plate as a catcher and adds another valuable pitching option.

Asher Kejr returns to the infield, bringing consistency and experience, while JT Moye adds athleticism in the outfield and depth as a pitcher. Lucas Swetson rounds out the returning group, another multi-position player who can contribute both in the field and on the mound.

Ell-Saline will also look to a group of new starters to step into important roles this season. Halo Post is expected to make an impact in the outfield, while Konner Hardesty will take on responsibilities in the infield. Colter Smith could also factor into the lineup in the outfield, giving the Cardinals additional depth and flexibility.

One key absence this season will be Reese Krone, who has decided not to go out for baseball. His absence will be felt, but it also opens the door for others to step up and fill that role.

With a strong nucleus of returning starters, significant pitching production back from a year ago, and new contributors ready to make their mark, Coach Roche and the Cardinals have the pieces in place for a successful season. If the team can find consistency at the plate to complement its pitching strength, Ell-Saline has the potential to be a tough opponent night in and night out.