Ell-Saline Bounces Back With Huge Win Over Osborne 52-6

Pictures courtesy of Jenna Hull

For the second week in a row the Ell-Saline Cardinals were on the road as they would travel to Osborne to take on the Osborne Bulldogs. The Cardinals would enter the game 0-1 as they fell to the Hanover Wildcats in week one 32-8. Osborne entered the night 1-0 as they beat the returning 8M-I State Champions the Hoxie Indians last Friday 52-46 on the road. Ell-Saline would score early and often as they would only need 2 and half quarters to cruise to a 52-6 win.

Ell-Saline would get the scoring started real early as Kas Kramer would take the first snap 50-yards to paydirt and the Cardinals led 8-0.

The next score for either team would come a whole quarter later as with 9:55 left to go in the 2nd quarter senior quarterback Reese Krone would find senior tight end Trey Williams with a 35-yard strike and the Cardinals would take 16-0 lead.

After a turnover on downs by the Bulldogs the Cardinals would get the ball deep in Osborne territory. A couple plays later Krone would fine Trey Williams for the second time in the quarter this time from 23 yards out.

The Bulldogs found themselves down 22-0 but they were able to put together a good drive that resulted in freshman quarterback Tate Tiernan finding freshman running back Donovan Holloway on 14 pitch and catch and would trail 22-6.

Ell-Saline would score one more time before the half as Reese Krone would use his legs to run in it from 5-yards out and the Cardinals would take a 30-6 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals would pick right up where they left of in the first half as Reese Krone would throw his 3rd touchdown pass of the night. This time he would connect with senior running Kas Kramer over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown and the Cardinals were running away with a 36-6 lead.

The Ell-Saline defense wanted to get in on the scoring as defensive end Trey Williams would pick off a Tate Tiernan screen pass and rumble in from the 28-yard line to take a commanding 44-6 lead.

The with 4:14 left in the 3rd quarter Reese Krone would throw his 4th touchdown pass of the night and 2nd to Kas Kramer as they would hook up for a 36 yard connection. After the successful two point conversion the game was over at 52-6.

Reese Krone would finish the night 6-10 for 140 yards and 4 passing touchdowns and rushing touchdown, he would also add a few sacks on defense. Kas Kramer finished with 8 carries for 106 yards and a score, he also added 3 catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Trey Williams ended with just two catches for 58 yards but both went for touchdowns, he also added the pick 6 in the 3rd quarter.

Ell-Saline moves to 1-1 on the season and will back on the road for the third time to start the season as they travel to Norwich to take on the Eagles. Osborne falls to 1-1 and will be on the road next week as they travel to Victoria to take on the Knights.

