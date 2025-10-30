Ell-Saline Blanks Washington County 56-0 to open 8M-I Playoffs

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

The Ell-Saline Cardinals would enter Thursday night on a 7 game winning streak and would use a dominant performance to cruise past the Washington County Tigers at halftime. The Cardinals came into the matchup with a 7-1 recording after wining their third straight district title last week with a 36-6 win over Central Plains. Washington County entered with a 3-5 season record and a 2-3 district record.

Ell-Saline would score first with 9:29 left in the 1st quarter as senior running back Kas Kramer would go in untouched from 30 yards out and the Cards led 8-0.

Kramer would continue to roll as the next time he would touch the ball he would find the endzone yet again, this time from 19 yards away and the Cardinals would take a 16-0 lead.

Washington County would go 3 and out on their next offensive possession and bad snap would lead to a Cardinals safety.

Ell-Saline and Kas Kramer would score one more time in the 1st quarter as Kramer would score his 3 rushing touchdown of the night to extend the Cardinal lead to 26-0.

The Cards would continue to pile it on in the 2nd quarter as quarterback Reese Krone and his arm wanted to get in on the scoring. Krone would find senior tight end Trey Williams on an 8 yard touchdown strike and Ell-Saline led 34-0.

Then it was the Cardinals defense’s turn to get in on the action as senior defensive back Collin Dent would pick off a Washington County pass and return it 25 yards to the house for 42-0 lead.

Then after another Collin Dent interception the Cardinals would get on the board again. Reese Krone would punch it in from 6 yards to extend the Cardinal lead to 50-0.

Kas Kramer and the Cardinals would score one more time on the evening with 2:59 left in the game as Kramer would break one wide open and run it from 37 yards out for a 56-0 victory.

Reese Krone would finish the night 3 for 6 with 33 yards and 1 touchdown and added 5 carries for 22 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground. Krone would also record 2 sacks and a safety from his defensive end position. Kas Kramer would finish with 7 carries for 122 yards and 4 touchdowns, giving him 17 rushing touchdowns on the year. He would also grab an interception on defense. Trey Williams finished with one catch 8 and a touchdown. Collin Dent would intercept the Tigers including a pick 6, which is Dents 7th interception and 3rd pick 6 of the season.

Ell-Saline moves to 8-1 on the season and will be back at home next week for a must anticipated matchup against the Madison Bulldogs. The Bulldogs ended Ell-Saline’s season a year ago with a 14-12 win in a rain filled mud bath game. Washington County will finish the season with a 3-6 record with the loss/

City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game: Kas Kramer (Offense), Collin Dent (Defense)

