Electronics and Tools Stolen

Jeremy BohnJuly 28, 2020

Two Salina residents return from out of town to find numerous belongings stolen from their residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that both Kristen Barnes, 24, Salina, and Christopher Crotzer, 31, Salina, went out of town between Friday and Monday.

When they returned to their home in the 1500 block of Cheyenne Ave., they found the door from the garage in to the house was damaged.

They also saw that many belongings including a Hisense Roku 55-inch TV, LG 55-inch TV, a Galaxy Note 8 and miscellaneous Craftsman tools were all gone.

Total loss is $4,250, including damage to the door.

