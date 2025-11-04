It’s Election Day Tuesday. Kansans are heading to the polls to vote in local municipal elections.

Candidates on the ballot in Salina include:

Salina City Commission

Keith Cooper

Trent W Davis

Randall R Hardy

Johnnie A (JAK) Keller

Dean Klenda

Greg Lenkiewicz

Bill Longbine

John C Price

Doug Rempp

Salina USD 305

Amy Freelove

Gabe Grant

Dana Johnson

Rebecca Lynn Norlin

Bonnie Schamberger

While Norlin’s name will be on the ballot, she has indicated that she has dropped out of the race.

Central Kansas Extension District #3

Rachelle O’Connor

Denise Stein

Amber Fouard

Polls for the election will be open 7Am till 7 PM Tuesday across Kansas.

Free transportation to polling places is available in Salina on election day. Area public transportation provider OCCK Transportation is offering free rides to the general public on services, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect. OCCK normally offers free rides on Election Day each year to help increase voter turnout.

As soon as election results are available KSAL will provide them online.