It’s Primary Election Day Tuesday. Kansans are heading to the polls to vote for local, state, and federal offices.

Locally in Salina, one Saline County Commission seat is contested in the primary. There is also a state senate seat and a couple of state representative seats contested.

A Kansas U.S. Senate seat is contested, as well as the House of Representatives.

Free transportation to polling places is available in Salina. OCCK Transportation and Salina CityGo are offering free rides through the month of August.

Polls across the state are open all day today 7am till 7pm.

For those who are voting by mail, if they have not yet done so thet can return their advance by mail ballots in the mail, drop them off at local election offices, place them in secure lock boxes at county election offices or hand deliver them to a polling location on election day. Advance by mail ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received in the local election office by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7. As of Friday, July 31, 2020, there have been 314,788 advance by mail ballots sent to Kansas voters. Comparatively, 51,211 ballots were sent to Kansas voters during the same period in the 2018 primary.