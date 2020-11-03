Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 48 °

Election Day, Comprehensive Coverage on KSAL

Todd PittengerNovember 3, 2020

Americans are getting set to head to the polls with the eyes of the world paying close attention. Although nearly 100 million voters have already cast their ballots early that’s still only 71 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 election. Most of the early voting has come from mail-in ballots, but over 35-million people have voted in person.

In Kansas advance mail ballots must be postmarked and in the mail today, and must be received by end of business on Friday to be counted. Mail ballots can also be hand delivered to county clerk offices, official drop boxes, or at polling locations on Tuesday. Across Kansas polls are open 7AM till 7PM.

In Kansas voters will decide the U.S. Senate race between Republican Congressman Roger Marshall and Democratic state lawmaker Barbara Bollier. All four Congressional seats are contested as Democrat Kali Barnett takes on Republican Tracey Mann in the First District, Republican Jake La Turner faces Democrat Michelle De La Isla in the Second District, Democratic Incumbent Sharice Davids takes on Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in the Third District and Republican Incumbent Ron Estes faces Democrat Laura Lombard in the Fourth District.

Locally in Salina there are a couple of contested state legislative races. Republican Clarke Sanders and Democrat Ryan Holmquist are vying for the Kansas House of Representatives 69th District seat, while Republican Steven Howe and Democrat Jeffrey Zamrzla are vying  for the Kansas House of Representatives 71st District seat.

Saline County voters will also decide whether or not to fund a new jail via a 1/2 cent sale tax.

Polling places in Kansas are open until 7:00 p.m.

Once the polls close, KSAL will have complete coverage on the radio and online and KSAL.COM. Jeff Garretson will be in studio with News Director Todd Pittenger and political analyst Dr. David Silverman from Kansas Wesleyan University, while Hannah Hold will be providing live coverage from in the field.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Election Day, Comprehensive Coverag...

Americans are getting set to head to the polls with the eyes of the world paying close attention. Al...

November 3, 2020 Comments

Three New COVID Cases at Salina Sch...

COVID-19 Top News

November 3, 2020

59 New Saline County COVID Cases

COVID-19 Top News

November 2, 2020

State of Kansas Continues to See St...

Kansas News

November 2, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

State of Kansas Continues...
November 2, 2020Comments
14 Most Wanted Arrests
November 2, 2020Comments
Man Had 2+ Pounds of Hero...
November 2, 2020Comments
Woman Ignored Overdoses, ...
November 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices