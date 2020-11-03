Election Day, Comprehensive Coverage on KSAL

Americans are getting set to head to the polls with the eyes of the world paying close attention. Although nearly 100 million voters have already cast their ballots early that’s still only 71 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 election. Most of the early voting has come from mail-in ballots, but over 35-million people have voted in person.

In Kansas advance mail ballots must be postmarked and in the mail today, and must be received by end of business on Friday to be counted. Mail ballots can also be hand delivered to county clerk offices, official drop boxes, or at polling locations on Tuesday. Across Kansas polls are open 7AM till 7PM.

In Kansas voters will decide the U.S. Senate race between Republican Congressman Roger Marshall and Democratic state lawmaker Barbara Bollier. All four Congressional seats are contested as Democrat Kali Barnett takes on Republican Tracey Mann in the First District, Republican Jake La Turner faces Democrat Michelle De La Isla in the Second District, Democratic Incumbent Sharice Davids takes on Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in the Third District and Republican Incumbent Ron Estes faces Democrat Laura Lombard in the Fourth District.

Locally in Salina there are a couple of contested state legislative races. Republican Clarke Sanders and Democrat Ryan Holmquist are vying for the Kansas House of Representatives 69th District seat, while Republican Steven Howe and Democrat Jeffrey Zamrzla are vying for the Kansas House of Representatives 71st District seat.

Saline County voters will also decide whether or not to fund a new jail via a 1/2 cent sale tax.

Polling places in Kansas are open until 7:00 p.m.

Once the polls close, KSAL will have complete coverage on the radio and online and KSAL.COM. Jeff Garretson will be in studio with News Director Todd Pittenger and political analyst Dr. David Silverman from Kansas Wesleyan University, while Hannah Hold will be providing live coverage from in the field.