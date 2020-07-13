Eisenhower Virtual Event Planned

A virtual discussion is planned this week at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum on Abilene.

According to the organization, a scheduled Book TALK program is planned for Tuesday at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public virtually — join online or by phone.

The Alice Network is a historical novel from national bestselling author Kate Quinn. The story features two women—a female spy recruited to the real-life Alice Network in France during World War I and an unconventional American socialite searching for her cousin in 1947—are brought together in a mesmerizing story of courage and redemption.

This informal discussion will be led by Donna Reynolds, Eisenhower Foundation Ike Educator. Join this program as if you were meeting your friends in a cozy cafe or living room with a glass of wine — even if you have not read the book.

MEETING OPTIONS:

Google Meet online: google.com/nfb-yjkm-sun

google.com/nfb-yjkm-sun Telephone: 617-675-4444 (PIN: ‪511 045 556 7306#)

The 2020 Ike Book Talk series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation, Union Pacific Foundation, Humanities Kansas, and the Abilene Public Library. For more details about this event, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.