Eisenhower Legacy Trip Planned to DC

Three communities will unite and gather on the 75th Anniversary of VE Day for the Dedication of the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Memorial in Washington, D.C. Recognizing their special bond, the communities of Abilene, Kansas, Denison, Texas, and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania will unite for a special week of celebrating their common former resident, Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau invites citizens to join in the fun as they explore “Ike-sites” throughout Washington, D.C. and Gettysburg, PA including a special guided tour of the Eisenhower Farm with granddaughter, Mary Jean Eisenhower.
The Eisenhower Legacy Trip to DC is planned for this Spring, May 4th – 9th.
The activities of the Eisenhower Legacy Trip to DC will begin with a welcome reception and dinner on Monday evening. Attendees will include representatives of all cities and others interested in the whole Eisenhower story. Mary Jean Eisenhower, granddaughter of Dwight D. Eisenhower will speak. Locations and other details will be added at a later date.
Tuesday will feature a trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, to see some of Ike’s favorite places. Mary Jean Eisenhower will lead a guided tour of her grandparents’ farm. The group will tour the Gettysburg College and hear from Dr. Michael Birkner, author on Eisenhower subjects. Lunch and dinner included as well as transportation.
Wednesday and Thursday will focus on various tours around DC.
Friday, the Eisenhower Memorial will be dedicated. Features of the trip will include visiting the Eisenhower Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
Saturday is set aside for additional touring and the return trip home.
Eisenhower Legacy Trip Details