Eisenhower Legacy Trip Planned to DC

Three communities will unite and gather on the 75th Anniversary of VE Day for the Dedication of the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Memorial in Washington, D.C. Recognizing their special bond, the communities of Abilene, Kansas, Denison, Texas, and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania will unite for a special week of celebrating their common former resident, Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The Abilene Convention and Visitor’s Bureau invites citizens to join in the fun as they explore “Ike-sites” throughout Washington, D.C. and Gettysburg, PA including a special guided tour of the Eisenhower Farm with granddaughter, Mary Jean Eisenhower.

The Eisenhower Legacy Trip to DC is planned for this Spring, May 4th – 9th.