Eisenhower Event to Feature Space Talk

The next Lunch & Learn program is Thursday at noon in the Eisenhower Presidential Library Visitors Center Auditorium in Abilene. Free and open to the public, a light lunch is included on a first come, first serve basis.

Jim Remar, Cosmosphere President and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss their SpaceWorks restoration and fabrication division. Major projects the team has helped restore include the Liberty Bell 7 and Apollo 13 Command Module-Odyssey. Remar will also talk about exhibits at the Evergreen Aviation Space Museum and the JVS European touring exhibit. In addition, he will discuss their current project of restoring mission control consoles in time for the NASA 60th anniversary.

A recognized expert in the areas of museum administration, strategic planning and space artifact preservation and exhibition, Remar joined the Cosmosphere as curator in 2000. After eight years, Remar joined the team at Gregory, Inc. as Vice President of Operations. In 2012, Remar returned to the Cosmosphere as President/COO where he was responsible for all operations of the organization, including SpaceWorks. Remar was named CEO of the organization in January 2018.

This program is sponsored by Anita K. Miller and Angela M. Holt, Ironstone Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.