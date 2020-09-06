Salina, KS

Eisenhower Event to Discuss Integration

Todd PittengerSeptember 6, 2020
The topic of integration will be discussed at the next virtual Ike Book Club meeting.
Warriors Don’t Cry: A Searing Memoir of the Battle to Integrate Little Rock’s Central High is an autobiography written by Melba Pattillo Beals, one of the Little Rock Nine. Her memoir explores racism and focuses on the ability of young people to make a difference. Participants are also encouraged to watch the documentary Teach Us All. The film includes interviews with two other Little Rock Nine members, Elizabeth Eckford and Terrence Roberts.
Join this program as if you were meeting your friends in a cozy cafe or living room with a glass of wine — even if you have not read the book. This informal discussion will be led by Jeff Nelson, Eisenhower Presidential Library museum technician.
The meeting is scheduled for this Tuesday,  September 8 at 7 p.m.. The program is free and open to the public — join online or by phone.
MEETING OPTIONS:
The 2020 Ike Book Talk series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation, Union Pacific Foundation, Humanities Kansas, and the Abilene Public Library. For more details about this event, visit eisenhowerlibrary.gov.

