Eisenhower Boyhood Home Topic of Event

An online educational event focusing on the boyhood home of Dwight D. Eisenhower is planned for alter this week.

According to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, registration is open for the March Lunch & Learn scheduled for Thursday, March 24 at noon. This month’s virtual program is titled Home as Foundation.

Curator William Snyder plans to focus on the boyhood home as we continue to delve into the making of a leader. Covering both literal and figurative implications, what did the structure at 201 East South Fourth Street mean to the future general and president? Ike’s parents, David and Ida, provided educational, moral, and spiritual guidance. But did the home and property itself influence Ike and his brothers?

Originally from Northeast Ohio, Snyder has worked in the museum industry for over 30 years. Snyder joined the Eisenhower Presidential Library team in August 2010. Prior to his current position, he served as curator of exhibits at the University Museum at Southern Illinois University Carbondale (where he holds two graduate degrees), and as Director of Museum Programs/Curator at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Illinois.

Join online:

Register in advance and join us via Zoom. Registration details are available at eisenhowerlibrary.gov.

Photo via Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum