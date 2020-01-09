Eisenhower Book Series to Begin

The 2020 Ike Book Talk series begins Tuesday. The book club meets in the Visitors Center Auditorium at 200 SE 4th Street, Abilene. This free program is open to the public. Registration is not required.

The first book in the series is At Ease: Stories I Tell to Friends written by Dwight Eisenhower. Ike’s popular memoir is full of anecdotes about his life and stories told for the simple pleasure of telling them. In warm and personal terms, the military hero who became our 34th president writes about his life, his acquaintances– both celebrated and little known– and the history that unfolded before his eyes.

Ike’s Book Club meets the second Tuesday of every other month. The informal gatherings often include a guest facilitator and may be paired with a movie.

2020 Book Talk Schedule

January 14 | 7 p.m.: At Ease: Stories I Tell to Friends

March 8 | 2 p.m.: Miniver (movie)

March 10 | 7 p.m.: Miniver

May 12 | 7 p.m.: One Soldier’s Story: Bob Dole (facilitator: Sandra Wiechert)

July 14 | 7 p.m.: The Alice Network: A Novel

September 6 | 2 p.m.: Teach Us All (movie)

September 8 | 7 p.m.: Warriors Don’t Cry

November 8 | 2 p.m.: To Hell and Back (movie)

November 10 | 7 p.m.: To Hell and Back

The 2020 Ike Book Talk series is made possible courtesy of the Eisenhower Foundation, Union Pacific Foundation, Humanities Kansas, and the Abilene Public Library. All books are available at the Abilene Public Library or in our gift shop. You can shop online at www.ILikeIkeStore.com.