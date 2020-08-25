Eileen Roscina the New Artist-in-Residence at SAC

2020 Salina Biennial Artist, Eileen Roscina is the Artist-in-Residence at Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe. She is creating an installation in the South Gallery, August 25 – September 5, that represents the loss of human contact and sense of security many have struggled with during the pandemic. Guests are welcome to visit the artist during installation.

Her completed exhibition is featured September 2 – October 11, 2020. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Sunday from 11am-5pm and admission is FREE, donations are welcome. Masks are required by all visitors.

Roscina is an artist, experimental filmmaker and naturalist currently living in Denver, Colorado. Through biomimicry and the study of biophilia, her work examines human’s spiritual and social (dis)connection with nature and seeks to raise questions about realizing a radically different metaphoric mapping of time, space and our place in the world. Rocina is hosting a Cyanotype workshop August 29, from 2-4pm at the Art Center; free registration is open online, and group size is limited. A virtual artist talk is scheduled for 7pm on Sept. 1st via Facebook Live.

