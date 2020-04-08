Eighth COVID-19 Case in Saline County

An eighth COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they has been notified of one additional positive COVID-19 case in a Saline County resident.This case is a male in his 60s with known contacts to a positive case.

Governor Laura Kelly reported a total of 1046 cases in Kansas and 38 deaths. This is an increase of 146 positive cases from Tuesday. It is the largest increase in positive cases and deaths in Kansas in a day. ”

Lawmakers earlier in the afternoon overturned Governor Kelly’s order which limited the size of gatherings at churches. It was immediately unclear what impact the action has on the Statewide Stay-at-Home order. That order does allow for restaurants and bars to provide curbside service, take out, and delivery only.

Visit www.governor.kansas.gov/keff<http://www.governor.kansas.gov/keff> to see frequently asked questions on essential businesses and functions under the Governor’s order.

Announcements:

* The Department for Children and Families issued a press release announcing the steps their agency is taking to temporarily ease restrictions on Kansans who are currently receiving or applying for food assistance.

* We have begun to see an uptick in the amount of scam-like activity. Text messages with claims that a person is a close contact, selling of fake tests, fake stimulus check information, and robocalls. The Saline County Health Department will not send text messages to potential close contacts. Do not click on unknown links from unknown sources. Suspected scams can be reported to www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds<http://www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds>