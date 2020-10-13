Eight Most Wanted Arrests

The October list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been online a little over a week. As of Tuesday eight people on the list have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is include:

N’Gai Moses Dixon Jr

William Michael Kelley

Keith Robert Schmidt

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,342 criminals have been caught, and 421 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

