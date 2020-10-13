Eight Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerOctober 13, 2020

The October list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been online a little over a week. As of Tuesday eight people on the list have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is include:

  • N’Gai Moses Dixon Jr
  • William Michael Kelley
  • Keith Robert Schmidt

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,342 criminals have been caught, and 421 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

