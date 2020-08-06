Salina, KS

Eight Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerAugust 6, 2020

Over a half dozen people on the August list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. Since then, eight of them have been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests include:

  • Patrick Dackin
  • Glenn Jacobs
  • Cody McElderry
  • Logan Reed
  • Mary Staufenberg
  • Dillon Sonnier
  • Khamry Stone
  • Ashlee Worley

Those on the August list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, aggravated assault, rape, aggravated sodomy, child sex crimes, escape from custody, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and failing to register as an offender.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,293 criminals have been caught, and 418 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

