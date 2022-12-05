Eight Big 12 Teams Set for Bowl Games

The Big 12 will send a nation-high 80 percent of its teams to bowl games, including No. 3 TCU making the Conference’s fifth appearance in the CFP Semifinals. Big 12 champion Kansas State along with Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas Tech have also advanced to postseason.

In their first CFP Semifinals appearance, the Horned Frogs will play No. 2 Michigan at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. No. 9 Kansas State will join TCU in CFP New Year’s Six Bowls with the Big 12’s automatic bid to the Allstate Sugar Bowl against No. 5 Alabama. Both games will be played on New Year’s Eve. The Big 12 has two teams in CFP New Year’s Six Bowls for the seventh season in the structure’s nine years.

No. 20 Texas will square off against No. 12 Washington at the Valero Alamo Bowl on December 29 in the Big 12’s third top 25 bowl matchup. Additionally, Oklahoma will face a ranked opponent in No. 13 Florida State at the Cheez-It Bowl, also on December 29. The Conference’s postseason gets underway on December 22 as Baylor plays Air Force in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Five days later, Oklahoma State and Wisconsin will tangle in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Two games are slated on December 28 as Kansas travels to the Liberty Bowl for a contest against Arkansas while Texas Tech takes on Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

The Big 12 has eight bowl-eligible teams for the first time since 2017 and the 12th season in Conference history. It is the fourth time since the Big 12 has competed as a 10-team league.

The Big 12 has the best bowl win percentage of any conference over the last two seasons (.833).

2022-23 Big 12 Bowl Schedule

Thursday, December 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas

Baylor vs. Air Force (ESPN), 6:30 p.m.

Series Record: BU 3-0

Tuesday, December 27

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix, Arizona

Oklahoma State vs. Wisconsin (ESPN), 9:15 p.m.

Series Record: First Meeting

Wednesday, December 28

AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tennessee

Kansas vs. Arkansas (ESPN), 4:30 p.m.

Series Record: KU 2-0

TaxAct Texas Bowl, Houston, Texas

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (ESPN), 8:00 p.m.

Series Record: UM 4-2

Wednesday, December 29

Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando, Florida

Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State (ESPN), 4:30 p.m.

Series Record: OU 6-1

Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, Texas

No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington (ESPN), 8:00 p.m.

Series Record: UT 3-1

Saturday, December 31

Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, Louisiana

No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama (ESPN), 11:00 a.m.

Series Record: First Meeting

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan (ESPN), 3:00 p.m.

Series Record: First Meeting