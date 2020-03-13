Effective Immediately, KCAC Suspends Athletic-Related Practice, Travel, and Competition

WICHITA, KAN.- Effective immediately, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) has suspended indefinitely all athletic-related practice, travel, and competitions for the athletics programs for its member institutions. This includes activities at Kansas Wesleyan University. The KCAC Board of Presidents took action on this decision Friday morning.

Protecting the health, safety, and well-being of student-athletes is the conference’s highest priority. The KCAC Board of Presidents views this decision as the necessary step in addressing the public’s concern with the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. The KCAC will continue to work closely with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).

The KCAC Board of Presidents will communicate frequently in the days ahead to determine when and if the suspension can be lifted.

In considering when and if the suspension can be lifted, conference officials will look to establish a date when practices can resume, followed by a subsequent date when competitions can resume.