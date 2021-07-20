Education Commissioner to Visit Salina

The Kansas Commissioner of Education will be in Salina for a public event.

According to USD 305, Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson will be in Salina to talk with anyone interested in public education on Monday, July 26th, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Lakewood Middle School, 1135 Lakewood Circle.

The Salina USD 305 Board of Education has been invited to attend this meeting. No official board action will take place.

Watson’s tour is a follow up to an earlier tour that led to the State Board of Education in 2015 adopting the Kansans Can vision to prepare students for lifelong success.

To achieve that vision, the State Board identified outcomes for measuring success:

Social-emotional growth

Kindergarten readiness

Individual plans of study

High school graduation rates and postsecondary completion

Anyone interested in public education is invited to attend this meeting.