EBT Online Purchasing Now Available

Lauren FitzgeraldAugust 19, 2020

The Kansas Department for Children and Families announced today that EBT Online has been fully implemented, and Kansas food assistance recipients now have the option of purchasing groceries online using a Kansas Benefits Card, also known as an EBT card, at Amazon and Walmart.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, this new online purchasing program offers a contactless, safe, and secure way for Kansans to get their groceries,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard.

Governor Laura Kelly announced in June 2020 that the United States Department of Agriculture approved the DCF proposal to offer EBT Online to Kansans.

When using the EBT card to purchase groceries online, the card will function like a debit card, and the same guidelines will apply. SNAP recipients should note that while they can now use their EBT card to pay for groceries online, they cannot use their card to cover the cost of grocery delivery.

Kansas food assistance, or SNAP, provides monthly food benefits that help individuals and families buy healthy, nutritious food. Even if temporary, individuals and families who have experienced a change in their circumstances and need additional help may apply for food assistance benefits.

Kansas currently has more than 208,000 individuals who receive food assistance benefits totaling $291 million annually.

Kansans can visit https://cssp.kees.ks.gov/apspssp/sspNonMed.portal to apply for food assistance or call 1-888- 369-4777. You can also find your local office at http://www.dcf.ks.gov.

Learn more about EBT Online at http://www.dcf.ks.gov/pages/ebt-online.aspx.

