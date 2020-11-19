Eastern Saline County Home Destroyed by Fire

A home in east Saline County is destroyed by fire on Wednesday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the home is at 8853 E. Cloud and authorities were called after a passer-by saw flames coming from the residence at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire originated inside of the home, but because of the wind, then quickly spread to a nearby chicken coop, a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, grass and a Morton building all on the same property as well. All of those items are destroyed as well.

Amanda Puvogel owns the home, which was built in the 1890s, but later restored. She lists the home and other property as a $750,000 loss.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire, but the owner believes she left a candle burning before leaving the property.

Rural Fire Districts No. 1 and 5 responded to the scene alongside the Solomon Fire Department.