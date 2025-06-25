East and West All-Stars Clash in 52nd Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl

FINAL:

WEST 26

EAST 8



Since 1974, The Kansas Shrine Bowl showcases some of the best high school football talent in the state while raising money for Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Saturday’s high school football showcase again took place at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City.

Historically, the West All-Stars have experienced more success, leading the all-time series 31-18 with two ties mixed in.

The wind was hollowing on Saturday night, and it looked like the team that controlled the game defensively would have the best chance to win.

One of the impact defensive players representing the West All-Stars was Salina Central’s James MacKinney, a standout senior who earned unanimous First Team All-AVCTL II honors for the Mustangs.

Defense indeed ruled the day for the West All-Stars, as they scored first by jumping on a muffed punt in the end zone to take an early 7-0 lead.

The East All-Stars responded on their next drive, scoring a 51-yard touchdown followed by a successful two-point conversion to take their only lead of the game into halftime at 8-7.

The West scored coming out of the break to lead 13-8 in the 3rd quarter and immediately followed it up with a pick-6 returned 28 yards to take a double-digit lead and complete control of the game.

The finishing touches were applied by Cheney quarterback Josh Burdick, who scored a late rushing touchdown and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The West All-Stars clinched their 32nd win over the East All-Stars by forcing several turnovers which led directly to points and out-gaining them offensively.

Afterwards, it was announced the next three Shrine Bowls will be held at Emporia State University which has previously hosted the event six times, most recently in 2023.