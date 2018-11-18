Earthquakes Shake Area

Nearly a half dozen small earthquakes shook parts of Kansas on Saturday and Sunday, including one centered under the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

According to the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake registered on the Richter Scale as a 2.8 magnitude was recorded at at 3:34 Saturday afternoon in the Salina area. The quake was centered near the corner of Crawford Street and Markley Road, 5 kilometer or 3.1 miles underneath the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

On Sunday morning at 5:55 another 2.8 earthquake was recorded, this one in the area of Harper, Kansas.

There were also two similar earthquakes in Oklahoma on Saturday, and one early Sunday morning. None of them were stronger than a 2.8

There were no reports of damage.

Earthquakes of this magnitude, ranging between 2.5 and 5.4, are often felt but only cause minor damage.