Early Morning Pursuit Lands 2 Arrests

Two residents from Ind. are arrested after leading Saline County Sheriff’s deputies on a high speed pursuit early Friday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a deputy noticed a 2020 Dodge Charger with no tag in the 500 block of N. 9th St. at 2:49 a.m. Friday.

The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, however, it sped off continuing north on 9th St. before turning on to Interstate-70 and topping speeds of 100 mph.

The vehicle led authorities on chase that stretched over several roads, including both directions of I-70, Interstate-135, Crawford St., State St. and Halstead Rd.

At one point on Halstead Rd., the vehicle turned around and came in to the opposite lane of traffic, towards the chasing deputies, causing them to have to swerve out of the way.

After getting back again on to I-135, headed north, the vehicle went over a spike strip laid out by the Salina Police Department. Unfortunately, the vehicle broke the rope of the strip which then caused two deputies vehicles to be spiked as well as another vehicle not involved in the chase.

The chase continued north on to US 81 Highway when the fleeing vehicle exited to K-143 Highway and turned west on to a gravel road before eventually crashing the vehicle. The driver and passenger then exited the vehicle and fled on foot and a short time later, authorities found them hiding a field.

Both the driver, Destinee Milton-Mata, 23, Gary, Ind., and the passenger, Stefano Childress, 31, Hammond, Ind., are facing numerous charges including obstruction and possession of the stolen property as the vehicle is reported stolen out of Ill.

Milton-Meta also faces additional charges of registration violation, felony flee and elude, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, transporting an open container and driving while suspended.

There are no injuries related to the other vehicles traveling over the spike strip.