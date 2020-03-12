Early Morning Multi-County Pursuit Leads to DUI Arrest

A pursuit, which started in eastern Saline County, ended in Dickinson County, just west of the community of Abilene on Thursday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy observed a 2004 Pontiac Montana driving eastbound in the 9400 block of E. Old 40-Highway struggling to maintain its lane at 3 a.m. Thursday. The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, however, the driver did not pull over and continued driving east in to Dickinson County at speeds of up to 60 mph.

The pursuit continued through the community of Solomon, while the vehicle continued to struggle to maintain its lane as the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office eventually deployed spike strips near Fair Rd., causing the vehicle to lose control, landing in the ditch.

The driver, Lonnie Houlsey, 29, Abilene, refused orders from deputies to get out of the wrecked vehicle. This resulted in sheriff’s deputies deploying pepper balls near the driver’s side door of the vehicle.

After a few moments, Houlsey eventually exited the vehicle and was arrested on charges of felony DUI, flee and elude, driving while suspended and improper driving on landed roadway. He has been transported back to Saline County where he was booked in to jail.